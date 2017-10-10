Video Of A Parrot Interacting With Amazon Alexa

This is a video of an African Grey parrot interacting with an Amazon Alexa device. You know, my buddy has an African Grey, and that thing can replicate phone calls to a tee -- including the sound of the buttons being pressed, the phone ringing, and an entire conversation (including a muffled voice on the other end of the line). Still, he doesn't have an Alexa. It's all fun and games until somebody orders $1,200 worth of crackers and bird seed off Amazon.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jinx, who didn't even say the same thing as me at the same time so I don't know what you're talking about.