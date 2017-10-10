Video Of A Parrot Interacting With Amazon Alexa

October 10, 2017

parrot-with-amazon-alexa.jpg

This is a video of an African Grey parrot interacting with an Amazon Alexa device. You know, my buddy has an African Grey, and that thing can replicate phone calls to a tee -- including the sound of the buttons being pressed, the phone ringing, and an entire conversation (including a muffled voice on the other end of the line). Still, he doesn't have an Alexa. It's all fun and games until somebody orders $1,200 worth of crackers and bird seed off Amazon.

