Video Of A Man Who's Been Running The Same Dungeons & Dragons Campaign For 35 Years

October 25, 2017

35-year-dungeons-and-dragons-campaign.jpg

This is a video detailing London, Ontario man Robert Wardhaugh and his thirty-five years of dungeonmastering the same campaign of Dungeons & Dragons. It started in 1982 when he was just 14 years old, and is still going strong after all these years as a way to keep his friends together. Did I mention he has over 20,000 miniature figures alone? Plus a webcam on the playfield and a flatscreen television system so players who can't make it in person can still participate. That's some serious dedication. Honestly, I don't think I like any of my friends enough to go to such lengths to include them. If you can't make it in person you're dead to me, and that's that. "How many friends do you have now, GW?" It's not about quantity, it's about quality. "Just answer the question." On a good day, one. "What's a good day?" A day I make a new friend.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to SHM, who agrees there's nothing you can't achieve if you set your mind to it. Except jump into the sun, I've tried that like a million times and really believed in myself.

