Video Of A Kid Breathing Who Just Swallowed A Noisemaker

October 3, 2017

kid-swallowed-noisemaker.jpg

Seen here with the exact look of defeat you'd expect from a kid who just inhaled a noisemaker, this is a short video of a young patient who showed up at a hospital in Argentina's Tucuman province after swallowing the business end of a party horn. Well, after partially swallowing it -- because it was stuck in his throat. Thankfully for him, doctors were able to successfully remove the device, which is a shame for me because I was hoping to hire him for my New Year's Eve party. Man...if I had a nickel for every time I swallowed a noisemaker. "How much would you have?" Almost enough to retire. "Jesus." I'm joking, just enough to buy another one and swallow that one too. I was on My Strange Addiction twice.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees there's nothing quite like passing a noisemaker.

