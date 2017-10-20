Veterinarian Creates Realistic Pumpkin Carving Of His Pet Pomeranian (Plus Bonus Superheroes)

This is a timelapse video of veterinarian Andy Manoloff creating a photo-realistic pumpkin carving (well, as photo-realistic as a pumpkin carving can be, which isn't very) of his pet Pomeranian, Sophie. He really nailed it. I was going to do the same thing for my dog but my mom yelled at me when she saw me with the knife. Also, based on this man's steady hands and precision with a razor blade, I'd feel 100% confident with him operating on me. "What did you do this time?" I really don't want to talk about it. "Did you reverse swallow a Sharpie?" I don't know what that is. "It's when you stick one too far up your--" Yes, that. I did that again.

Keep going for the video, as well as several very impressive superheroes he's carved in previous years.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees Sophie clearly lives the life. The life I deserve.