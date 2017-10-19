Vault Boy Approved: Fallout Inspired Tiki Mugs

October 19, 2017

fallout-tiki-mugs-1.jpg

These are the Fallout inspired tiki mugs created by Geeki Tiki and available as a four-piece set from ThinkGeek for $60. The set includes a deathclaw, suit of power armor, Vault Boy and Dogmeat (who looks a lot like Scooby-Doo). Still, I'm more than a little disappointed there isn't a Yes Man from Fallout: New Vegas or a super mutant, but what are you gonna do? "Write an angry email." Exactly. So far I've got 'Now listen here you jerks!'

fallout-tiki-mugs-2.jpg

fallout-tiki-mugs-3.jpg

Thanks to Garren, who promised to make me a Nuka-Cola cocktail.

