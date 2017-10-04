Trippy: Watching Guitar Strings Oscillate From Inside A Guitar

October 4, 2017

guitar-string-oscillation.jpg

This is 'Stringscapes,' a video released by musician Alan Gogoll of his acoustic guitar's strings oscillating while he plays (thanks to the camera's framerate), with beautiful natural (out of focus) backdrops (previously: another oscillating guitar strings video from several years ago that I had to look up to make sure it wasn't the same one because I'm not an elephant and I don't remember things). Mesmerizing, isn't it? Like a hypnotist waving a pocket watch in front of your eyes. Am I getting sleepy? No, I've already been sleepy all day.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Griffin, who agrees physics is amazing, but magic is even more so.

