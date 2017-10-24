Trippy Art Installation Of Acrobats Climbing A Spiral Stairway And Repeatedly Falling Onto A Trampoline

These are a couple videos of Yoann Bourgeois's art installation 'La mécanique de l'histoire' ('The Mechanics Of History') in Paris. It consists of a group of acrobats trying to climb a rotating spiral stairway and repeatedly falling off onto a trampoline in the middle, and bouncing right back up. It's pretty trippy to watch. What's it mean? I have no clue. But, like the exposed breasts of a fair maiden pouring water out of a jug statue sculpted by one of the great Old Masters, I liked it a lot.

Keep going for this video, as well as one shot during daylight.

Thanks again to Dang The Man, who agrees the most important mechanics of history will be the first ones to mod a car into a time machine.