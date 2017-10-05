Tow Truck Driver Fails To Drive Car Up Tow Ramp, Decides To Just Destroy Car Instead
This is a video of a tow truck driver who, after several failed attempts to get the car on his truck's bed, decides to just smoke the car into oblivion. It reminds me of this week's earlier burnout fun, but more business and less pleasure (although he still looks like he's having a great time). The clip, like most of my personal arson videos, ends with nothing but smoke. "Wait, what?" I'm JOKING, there's always fire too obviously.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to n0entity, who agrees if you're not good at your job, just break everything and say it was an act of God.
