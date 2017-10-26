Tikku: A Tiny, Prefabricated 3-Story Apartment That Fits Inside A Standard Parking Space

This is Tikku, a tiny prefabricated 3-story apartment created by design firm Casagrande that fits inside a standard 2.5 meter x 5 meter (~8 x 16-foot) parking space. The unit is self-sufficient, environmentally friendly, and can be erected overnight. Me? I was erected overnight and part of the next day once, but only because I accidentally took two boner pills instead of melatonin to fall asleep. Man...now THAT was a wild night. "What did you do?" Mostly tried to frantically contact my doctor.

Keep going for a couple more shots as well as a video timelapse video of its construction, which also includes some of the interior.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees it really needs a rooftop pool.