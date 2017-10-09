This Year's Wara Art Festival Giant Straw Animals From Japan

These are several shots and a video of the giant animals created from rice straw leftover from harvest at the Wara Art Festival in Niigata City, Japan (previously: 2015's dinosaur inspired straw sculptures). Impressive, aren't they? No word what they do with them after the festival is over, but I think we can all agree not setting them on fire would be a waste and almost certainly anger the gods.

Keep going for more shots (including some obligatory people posing with the sculptures), and the video.

Thanks to Christian, who agrees if the first little pig had crafted his house to look like an alligator maybe the big bad wolf wouldn't have messed with him.