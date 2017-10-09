This Year's Wara Art Festival Giant Straw Animals From Japan

October 9, 2017

straw-sculptures-1.jpg

These are several shots and a video of the giant animals created from rice straw leftover from harvest at the Wara Art Festival in Niigata City, Japan (previously: 2015's dinosaur inspired straw sculptures). Impressive, aren't they? No word what they do with them after the festival is over, but I think we can all agree not setting them on fire would be a waste and almost certainly anger the gods.

Keep going for more shots (including some obligatory people posing with the sculptures), and the video.

straw-sculptures-2.jpg

straw-sculptures-3.jpg

straw-sculptures-4.jpg

straw-sculptures-5.jpg

straw-sculptures-6.jpg

straw-sculptures-7.jpg

straw-sculptures-8.jpg

straw-sculptures-9.jpg

Thanks to Christian, who agrees if the first little pig had crafted his house to look like an alligator maybe the big bad wolf wouldn't have messed with him.

  • Some people are so inherently talented they just can't help but make the world a more magical place in the weirdest ways.

    So awesome.

  • Draco Basileus

    I know what I'm doing with all of my grass clippings from now on.

  • Meh

    To imagine there are people who do not love Japan. I can't understand it.

    Did miss Godzilla tho.

