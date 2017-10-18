The United States Of The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Each State

This is a map of the United States highlighting each state's most popular Halloween candy according to Candystore.com. FUN FACT: "The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year." That's a lot of cavities! Their method in their own words while I dive into a bag of fun-size Twix and Snickers bars here at my desk and throw the wrappers on the floor. Haha, we have rats now:

For over 10 years, we've been sending tons of bulk candy around the country. As the preeminent bulk candy dealers we are, we've got a lot of candy sales data to comb through.

We took 10 years of sales data (2007-2016), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell to all 50 states - plus Canada - so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors - all of whom contributed and helped us verify that our data is on point. On this analysis, we were able to ascertain the best sellers in every state for Halloween.

Personally, I just buy a bulk variety-pack at Target, but that's just me and I've already eaten it all and don't have anything left to give to Trick-Or-Treaters. That's why my girlfriend always buys and hides a backup, which I've also found and eaten already. Hopefully she secretly bought another, but I haven't been able to find it yet if she did.

Keep going for a scroll-over interactive map that shows the top three candies for each state, and how much they sold measured in pounds.

