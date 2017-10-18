The United States Of The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Each State

October 18, 2017

This is a map of the United States highlighting each state's most popular Halloween candy according to Candystore.com. FUN FACT: "The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year." That's a lot of cavities! Their method in their own words while I dive into a bag of fun-size Twix and Snickers bars here at my desk and throw the wrappers on the floor. Haha, we have rats now:

For over 10 years, we've been sending tons of bulk candy around the country. As the preeminent bulk candy dealers we are, we've got a lot of candy sales data to comb through.


We took 10 years of sales data (2007-2016), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell to all 50 states - plus Canada - so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors - all of whom contributed and helped us verify that our data is on point.

On this analysis, we were able to ascertain the best sellers in every state for Halloween.

Personally, I just buy a bulk variety-pack at Target, but that's just me and I've already eaten it all and don't have anything left to give to Trick-Or-Treaters. That's why my girlfriend always buys and hides a backup, which I've also found and eaten already. Hopefully she secretly bought another, but I haven't been able to find it yet if she did.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees licorice shouldn't even be considered candy.

  • Jerry

    Mississippi has the BEST one ever!!! What are you talking about? LOL I avoid the Reese's ones - I can't stand PB...blech

  • Tim Vandegrift

    So is this just a list of whatever candy was the cheapest leading up to Halloween? I don't buy what I like for trick or treaters. I buy whatever is on sale.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I can see why Pennsylvania might have put M&Ms at the top since there's a Mars factory in Elizabethtown, PA. I remember touring it back in the early 90s and also kneeing my cousin in the balls for some reason. Fuck him.

    Although I would have expected it to be Hershey since Milton Hershey founded the company in Pennsylvania.

  • Tim Vandegrift

    I live in PA and can't remember the last time I had M&M's or skittles. Granted this is sales pre-Halloween, so it's probably more a list of what's cheapest before halloween moreso than what people like.

  • Bullshit.

    Nobody likes Candy Corn.

    Nobody.

  • Bling Nye

    I'm just going to leave this right here. https://stateofobesity.org/...

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Note to self: Don't go trick or treating in Idaho, Mississippi, New Mexico, Michigan or South Carolina.

  • Ollie Williams

    Candy corn is the most disgusting of all candy.

  • Jenness

    Mississippi has the BEST one ever!!! What are you talking about? LOL I avoid the Reese's ones - I can't stand PB...blech

  • Munihausen

    Hot Tamales, Indiana, really? Arizona or Southern California, maybe.....what?

