The Ripple Rug, A Reconfigurable Velcro Play Rug For Cats

This is the very well reviewed Ripple Rug, a play rug for cats that includes a fabric top piece with Velcro fasteners that you can use to create tunnels and playholes for your cat. The possibilities are endless! Sure it's no Mike Rowe selling the crinkly Katsak on QVC, but what is? There are million dollar ideas, and then there are hundred thousand dollar ideas. Then there are my ideas, which only seem to dig me deeper and deeper into debt. "You invented a cat ball that sounds like a dog barking when it's hit." That wasn't my fault! The manufacturer added the wrong effect, it was supposed to sound like a vacuum.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a video.

Thanks to Wendy, who agrees hopefully it comes in a cardboard box so you have a backup toy in case your cat doesn't like it.