The Internet: Star Wars Theme Song Recreated Entirely With Sounds From New Porg Toys

October 12, 2017

Because the internet is going to internet whether it should or you want it to or not, this is a video of the Star Wars main theme recreated entirely using sounds from new Porg toys. I lasted 22 seconds before I started puking violently. Like, I burst blood vessels around my eyes violently. TRUE STORY: My girlfriend had never seen me puke before and a couple weeks ago I got sick and was having a real go at it in the kitchen sink and the look on her face -- man, it was like she had just seen a ghost. BANGING ANOTHER GHOST. She said she thought for sure a demon was going to come out of me, which I'm fairly certain did happen.

  • Ijustsharted

    In the first two movies, comedy came from 3p0, r2d2 and Han. And yoda I guess. And it worked because it was organically part of the story. Every movie after that there's a wack/cute element clumsily stapled on, like a tumor on the plot.

    Whatever this little mogwai thing is I hope it gets sucked into an x-wing engine

  • Daniel Silva

    I'm jealous of how good Disney is at merchandising everything.

  • The_Wretched

    Derivative and expected.

  • Draco Basileus

    Now I know how adults at the time felt about the inclusion of Ewoks in ROTJ.

  • Ijustsharted

    Exactly. You don't have to shoehorn cute shit into everything.

  • Jeedai Infidel

    Porg, the other other white meat.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the kitchen sink? use the toilet unless maybe it was an emergency or those items are one in the same (not judging)

  • Geekologie

    I don't like having to get so low. Plus having my face in a toilet makes me puke more.

  • Glad you're feeling better, GW.

