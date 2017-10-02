The Hangover Special: A 5:30AM Dance Party System Outside Your Window

This is a video of a dance party system set up for a footrace outside the window of Youtuber JennThe Mermaid on a Saturday morning. Apparently the music was already in full effect by 5:30AM. For reference, that is entirely too early. Everyone knows you should not start a dance party or any loud yard work (ie mowing the lawn) until at least 5:45AM. What are we, savages? I'm kidding, it's never too early to start shaking your ass or get a jumpstart on the day and I often cut the grass with a miner's headlamp on because it's too dark to see at 4AM. You know what they say about the early bird, right? "It gets the worm." Huh? I was going to say it never has to wait for a table at Denny's, what the hell are you talking about?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, for inspiring me to go for a run this evening. Okay, maybe tomorrow evening. Make that Wednesday. I'll walk to the ice cream store on Friday.