The Hangover Special: A 5:30AM Dance Party System Outside Your Window

October 2, 2017

morning-dance-party.jpg

This is a video of a dance party system set up for a footrace outside the window of Youtuber JennThe Mermaid on a Saturday morning. Apparently the music was already in full effect by 5:30AM. For reference, that is entirely too early. Everyone knows you should not start a dance party or any loud yard work (ie mowing the lawn) until at least 5:45AM. What are we, savages? I'm kidding, it's never too early to start shaking your ass or get a jumpstart on the day and I often cut the grass with a miner's headlamp on because it's too dark to see at 4AM. You know what they say about the early bird, right? "It gets the worm." Huh? I was going to say it never has to wait for a table at Denny's, what the hell are you talking about?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, for inspiring me to go for a run this evening. Okay, maybe tomorrow evening. Make that Wednesday. I'll walk to the ice cream store on Friday.

Guy With A Keyboard Makes Up His Own Video Game Music And Sound Effects

Previous Story

We've Come So Far: New Impressively Realistic Facial Animation Tool For The Unreal Engine

Next Story
  • Smivey

    This person is trying to license the usage rights for the video. Unfortunately, the video contains music that has its own usage rights.

  • darren

    I agree for the most part. I live in Nashville. or Music City". If you live downtown in Music City, you've got about 20 music venues within a half mile in any direction, and they all go til 3am every night. Plus a giant amphitheater for the really big shows, an arena for others, and an NFL stadium. People that buy condos downtown constantly complain to the city to shut down the noise. ALL of those people need to get smacked. You buy a condo in a building overlooking Broadway, you're gonna have noise all night every night, dummy.Now, for this story, my main complaint is why does a marathon or half marathon or whatever it was need to play WHOOP THERE IT IS at full volume at 6 am? Just run your race, folks. So at least we agree on "fuck that guy".

  • Hazakabammer

    You know this stuff is advertised almost a year in advance of the actual event happening? The good people of your city are EVER SO SORRY, that you couldn't set aside one night in the year and not go out to willingly consume poison. Fucking entitled Moron.

    Dude randomly sets up and does this? Sure. Hate him all you want, call the cops even. This was an event, as you can see they have emergency personnel there, it's likely permitted by the city and even endorsed. You can TELL the woman recording is overweight with that self-absorbed "woe is me" attitude. Bet she's anti-trump too!

  • asdfadfs

    "sposed to be up cooking breakfast by then"

  • Bling Nye

    I agree with the "fuuuuuu~repeating -ck that guy" sentiments wholeheartedly but at the same time, if you live downtown and have ANY expectation of quiet at any hour, you're a fucking moron. Downtown is NOISY. If you want peace and quiet on a Saturday morning, move to the fucking suburbs or the countryside. People that live downtown and bitch about noise piss me off as much as people that live near train tracks or airports and bitch about the train/plane noise. YOU FUCKING CHOSE TO LIVE THERE. DEAL WITH IT. But yeah, still fuck that guy too.

  • Jason Christopher

    I agree for the most part. I live in Nashville. or Music City". If you live downtown in Music City, you've got about 20 music venues within a half mile in any direction, and they all go til 3am every night. Plus a giant amphitheater for the really big shows, an arena for others, and an NFL stadium. People that buy condos downtown constantly complain to the city to shut down the noise. ALL of those people need to get smacked. You buy a condo in a building overlooking Broadway, you're gonna have noise all night every night, dummy.

    Now, for this story, my main complaint is why does a marathon or half marathon or whatever it was need to play WHOOP THERE IT IS at full volume at 6 am? Just run your race, folks.
    So at least we agree on "fuck that guy".

  • Bling Nye

    I dunno, I've seen races with vuvuzelas and all kinds of noise makers, bells, air horns, etc... really fucking raucous. Pretty sure it's to hype the runners and keep it 'super festive' or whatever... Especially since this video shows it's right at the finish line. You know how fucking boring it is waiting for runners to appear? BORING.

    I am actually pretty curious how they got approved for such a set up though, since I thought most cities had noise ordinance issues that address time of day and specify no amplified music or loudspeaker/PA use for some things (most often seems to be used to enforce law against people cruising in their cars with thumpin' beats). So I wonder if it was included in their permit or if they were in actual violation of anything, aside from lacking human fucking decency.

    Also makes me wonder if being white had anything to do with getting away with it, but that's just an aside.

  • sizzlepants

    I don't know if being white had anything to do with getting away with it, but it definitely had everything to do with choosing to play Whoop! There It Is.

  • Jason Christopher

    I'm not sure I would have been able to contain myself and not just walk down there and unplug it all. The face I have when I'm tired and hungover would have been enough to tell these jerks to not try to stop me. As TheQiwiMan has already said before me, fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck that guy.

  • Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu-uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu-uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu-uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck that guy.

  • Are you sure you've got enough "U"s there?

  • There are not enough 'u's available in our plane of reality to adequately express the sentiment behind my "fuck you" to that ass-hole.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    needs more. really fuck that guy.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cut the power, dance party!, dancing, early birds, having a terrible time, i can't go on like this, it's never too early to shake your ass, it's too early for this, make it stop, music, no thank you, racing, running, trying to sleep, video, weekends
Previous Post
Next Post