The Experience Tube, A Giant Open-Ended Sock To Connect Two People

This is the $25 Experience Tube developed by the folks of the Meow Wolf art collective. It's basically a giant, open-ended sock that connects two people and helps block out peripheral distractions so you can have a focused conversation, staring contest, or make out session if you both have crazy insane snake tongues.

The Experience Tube is a revolutionary analog device which connects one experience to another! Using only soft striped fabric and the most sophisticated facial recognition technology ever developed (installed standard in current model human brains) the tube replaces all peripheral distractions with an unbridled visual feast of stripes and laughter! Simply upload a couple of faces into each end and make your own internet, instantaneously! Immediate vivid connection, with no subscriptions, user agreements, invasive advertisements, or spotty service!

Alternatively, make your own out of a garbage bag. That's what I did. "You forgot to cut another hole in the bag." I know, I was waiting for somebody else to join my chatroom on their own. Also, I'm starting to feel a little light headed. Does that mean it's working? Am I about to have AN EXPERIENCE? "The experience of a lifetime." Wheeeeeee!

Thanks to my friend Amelie, who made an experience tube with one end significantly smaller than the other specifically so she can spend some quality time with her cat.