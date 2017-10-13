The Experience Tube, A Giant Open-Ended Sock To Connect Two People

October 13, 2017

experience-tube-1.jpg

This is the $25 Experience Tube developed by the folks of the Meow Wolf art collective. It's basically a giant, open-ended sock that connects two people and helps block out peripheral distractions so you can have a focused conversation, staring contest, or make out session if you both have crazy insane snake tongues.

The Experience Tube is a revolutionary analog device which connects one experience to another! Using only soft striped fabric and the most sophisticated facial recognition technology ever developed (installed standard in current model human brains) the tube replaces all peripheral distractions with an unbridled visual feast of stripes and laughter! Simply upload a couple of faces into each end and make your own internet, instantaneously! Immediate vivid connection, with no subscriptions, user agreements, invasive advertisements, or spotty service!

Alternatively, make your own out of a garbage bag. That's what I did. "You forgot to cut another hole in the bag." I know, I was waiting for somebody else to join my chatroom on their own. Also, I'm starting to feel a little light headed. Does that mean it's working? Am I about to have AN EXPERIENCE? "The experience of a lifetime." Wheeeeeee!

Keep going for several more shots and a weird promo video.

experience-tube-2.jpg

experience-tube-3.jpg

experience-tube-4.jpg

Thanks to my friend Amelie, who made an experience tube with one end significantly smaller than the other specifically so she can spend some quality time with her cat.

  • Jenness

    I can already state that I know unequivocally that the inventors have never had good sex with someone they actually loved.

    Basically they managed to turn that wonderful moment you giggle naked under the covers with someone and talk about the stupid things people talk about after sex when they sound like total retards like "I had no idea you found my toes so delightful - I will call you piggie lickie in private" "oooooOoooOohhh!!" *giggle idiotically like they are high on crack until they get horny again*

    Instead they invented this which is basically sucking all the good out of an experience and leaving you feeling annoyed and claustrophobic.

    Not that I've ever experienced anything like that - but at least I have imagination. *sobs* https://yt3.ggpht.com/-5dYZ...

  • Kateness

    Or you could use this as a torture device for your SO. Hot, cool ranch Doritos breath directed towards your face. Bleghh.

  • Meh

    Terrible. Like the analog vibrator, aka a stick.

  • "Sorry
    Because of its privacy settings, this video cannot be played here."

    That's whatcha get for not just posting to YouTube like a normal person, Sock Face Weirdos.

