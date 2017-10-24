That's Wonderful News: There's A Facebook Page For UPS Drivers To Post Pics Of The Dogs They Meet On Their Routes

October 24, 2017

ups-dogs-1.jpg

UPS DOGS is a Facebook page created by UPS driver and dog lover Sean McCarren where other UPS drivers can post pics of all the dogs they meet on the job. There are a lot of sweet looking dogs on the page, and it almost made me want to become a UPS driver. Then I remembered just how much I don't like driving. Plus I'm not very good at it. "Is that your car parked on the sidewalk?" What do you think? "Your driver side window is broken." I know, I thought I locked myself inside and panicked.

Keep going for a handful of UPS dogs.

ups-dogs-2.jpg

ups-dogs-3.jpg

ups-dogs-4.jpg

ups-dogs-5.jpg

ups-dogs-6.jpg

ups-dogs-7.jpg

ups-dogs-8.jpg

ups-dogs-10.jpg

ups-dogs-11.jpg

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees dogs are the best customers.

We Get It, You're Drunk: Jackass Dives Through Glass Bus Stop

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awww, cute, doggos!, dogs, doing your job, driving around having the time of your life, facebook, good ideas, groups, job perks, jobs, pets, pictures of things, precious angel, smart thinking, website, who's a good boy?! you're a good boy!, who's a good girl?! you're a good girl!, woof!
Previous Post