That's Wonderful News: There's A Facebook Page For UPS Drivers To Post Pics Of The Dogs They Meet On Their Routes

UPS DOGS is a Facebook page created by UPS driver and dog lover Sean McCarren where other UPS drivers can post pics of all the dogs they meet on the job. There are a lot of sweet looking dogs on the page, and it almost made me want to become a UPS driver. Then I remembered just how much I don't like driving. Plus I'm not very good at it. "Is that your car parked on the sidewalk?" What do you think? "Your driver side window is broken." I know, I thought I locked myself inside and panicked.

Keep going for a handful of UPS dogs.

