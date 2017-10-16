That's Too Fast: Video Of A 450MPH R/C Jet Airplane

October 16, 2017

rc-jet-plane.jpg

This is a video of a 450MPH R/C jet airplane. It weighs 17 pounds (almost entirely engine) and has to be launched with a long elastic slingshot. It takes some serious eagle eyes to be able to fly too, because that thing goes FAST. Like four seconds and you can't even see it anymore. Also, at what point does an R/C plane stop being a hobby and start being a weapon? Because I'm pretty sure that's what this is.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 2:20 if you just want to see the thing flying around making jet sounds.

Thanks again to Luc, who's developing a system of quadrocopters that can do skywriting without a plane, and I'm stealing the idea and getting rich.

  • Meh

    Like shoot someone during hunting, you got an excuse, hit your friend in the face with this thing and what you gonna say.

  • Confuciussay

    The days of the piloted combat aircraft are numbered. Scale this up and add VR interface to a remote pilot it would out G perform any insitu human piloted craft. The weight saving of not having to house a human body, ejection seat and oxygen tanks could be used for extra fuel or ordnance. Very impressive bit of kit. Dangerous too.

  • Wilf Smith

    I think they just built a home crafted missile system. Add a small GPS control system on board - a cellphone without the heavy screen and most of the battery - and you have a worrying home deployed mini cruise missile.

  • Showdown Samurai Sam

    It would be so sad if you go out of the connection range & nose dive at full speed
    #wantone

  • Showdown Samurai Sam

    Also I wonder what the range is before you need to refuel
    & The minimum speed needed to fly

  • Evan Lang

    How the hell do you fly something like this and not put a POV camera on it?

  • Man builds world's fastest rc plane

    Man sells world's fastest rc plane tech to the goverment

    RC planes kill man

    Trump inherits the earth??!?!?

    NoooooooOOO!

  • Perpetual Pizza

    You can make airliner flyby with that shit.

  • OR: Worlds probably greatest RC pilot manages to not obliterate a toy that goes way to goddamn fast to even enjoy as a toy.

    Yea my titles suck what of it wanna fightaboutit?

  • You wanna make a little dot shoot around the sky? This thing just became so cool that it went full circle and became lame again.

  • Doog

    How in the world did he maintain control over that thing? I completely lost a friends quadrocopter that was only moving at like 5 MPH.

    For anyone concerned I was able to locate the poor thing after I lost it. I'm not really a hero, but you're free to think whatever you'd like.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    From the sound, I'm guessing echo location would be useful.

