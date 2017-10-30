That Sound Though: Video Of Guinness World Record Of Most Joints Cracked Continuously

October 30, 2017

joint-cracking-wizard.jpg

Note: Make sure to unmute and turn the volume up for maximum uneasy feelings.

This is a video of Kalai Selven Kali Shanmugham setting the Guinness World Record for the most joints cracked continuously, with a staggering 32 snaps, crackles and pops. I didn't even know I had that many crackable joints. I can crack my left thumb repeatedly though. You wanna see it? "Yeah." You sure? "Sure." Positive? "Just do it already." Okay okay. *breaks thumb* Now why'd you make me do that? You know I was just lying to sound cool, take me to the hospital I can't drive with it just dangling there like that.

