That Sound Though: Video Of Guinness World Record Of Most Joints Cracked Continuously

Note: Make sure to unmute and turn the volume up for maximum uneasy feelings.

This is a video of Kalai Selven Kali Shanmugham setting the Guinness World Record for the most joints cracked continuously, with a staggering 32 snaps, crackles and pops. I didn't even know I had that many crackable joints. I can crack my left thumb repeatedly though. You wanna see it? "Yeah." You sure? "Sure." Positive? "Just do it already." Okay okay. *breaks thumb* Now why'd you make me do that? You know I was just lying to sound cool, take me to the hospital I can't drive with it just dangling there like that.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my buddy Wesley, who didn't so much send this to me as post it on Facebook.