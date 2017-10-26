Ten Minutes Of Scorpion's Motion Capture From The Original 1992 Mortal Kombat Game

This is ten minutes of vintage motion capture footage of Scorpion going through his moves for the 1992 release of the first Mortal Kombat game. It was a real treat to watch. I especially liked when his shin guard falls off at 0:42, and all the uppercuts starting around 2:30. After that I just skipped around looking for the part when they filmed the fatality where he takes his mask off to reveal a skull and burns his opponent with a fireball, but I didn't see it. They must have filmed that another day. "Computer graphics." I have no clue what you're talking about, but I wish you'd keep your opinions to yourself.

Keep going for the video, along with one of Sonya Blade's motion capture and one of Lui Kang's, but you can see even more at the Arquivo Mortal Kombat Youtube channel HERE if this is really your thing.

Thanks to Terrance, who still remembers lining his quarters up at the arcade for his turn to play Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter II. Man, the older kids always kicked my ass so hard.