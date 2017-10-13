Sure, Why Not: A Grenade Shaped Ice Mold

October 13, 2017

ice-grenades-1.jpg

This is "the original" $10 grenade shaped silicone ice mold. It produces 4.5-inch x 3-inch x 2.5-inch Mk 2 'pineapple' style ice grenades. Add some green food coloring for added realism. *pours drink, lobs ice grenade in* Fire in the hole! Man, isn't drinking at work great? "You're fired." Drinking at work is a problem and you shouldn't do it.

Keep going for a shot of the packaging in case that's important to you.

ice-grenades-2.jpg

Thanks to Dan The Man, who may or may not actually be a clever cat trying to hide its identity.

  • Jenness

    I see moms buying this - but only because it looks a lot like a pineapple in ice form.

  • Bling Nye

    OHHHHSHIIIIIIIT BOOOIIIIII DISDRINKS DA BOOOOMMMMMBBB!!

  • Sashman1234 .

    forget balloons filled with water! This is the new fun, because it'll hurt as heck! No, Tommy... that's not your skull I just cracked with the ice grenade! Yeah, this is just ketchup!

