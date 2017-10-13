Sure, Why Not: A Grenade Shaped Ice Mold
This is "the original" $10 grenade shaped silicone ice mold. It produces 4.5-inch x 3-inch x 2.5-inch Mk 2 'pineapple' style ice grenades. Add some green food coloring for added realism. *pours drink, lobs ice grenade in* Fire in the hole! Man, isn't drinking at work great? "You're fired." Drinking at work is a problem and you shouldn't do it.
Keep going for a shot of the packaging in case that's important to you.
Thanks to Dan The Man, who may or may not actually be a clever cat trying to hide its identity.
