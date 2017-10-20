Sure, Why Not?: A $100 Gumball Machine That Dispenses Random Permanent Tattoo Designs

This is the Get What You Get gumball machine at Elm Street Tattoos in Dallas, Texas. You just pay a tattoo artist $100, and they'll give you a token to put into the machine. Whatever design comes out they'll permanently ink on you. (If you really don't like the design you can get another token for $20, but there are no refunds). Obviously, this makes the tattoo decision making process much, much easier except I already know what I want and it's a penis with dragonfly wings.

Boogie, a shop employee, told the Dallas Observer, "All of these tattoos I would price out between $160 and $180 ... maybe $250."

Tattoos will be completed on a first-come, first-served basis. If there's no line, you can get yours right away. If all of the artists are booked, you may have to make an appointment.

Interesting. This is perfect for the person who wants a tattoo, but doesn't particularly care what it is. The old 'I don't know, just give me something.' I still remember my first tattoo like it was yesterday. It wasn't yesterday though, it was actually next Friday, I just have a time machine.

