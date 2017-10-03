Studio Ghibli Cartoon Characters Edited Into The Real World
This is a video edited by filmmaker KOJER starring a bunch of Studio Ghibli's animations in front of real-world backgrounds. I liked it. Of course I like anything Studio Ghibli. I remember the first time I watched Ponyo and Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro. It feels like only yesterday. "That was yesterday." Whatever, I'm their biggest fan and you can't prove I'm not. You see this? I even got a soot sprite tattoo. "That's a mole, and it looks like you should get it checked out." I was afraid of that.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Redstar, for inspiring me to have a Studio Ghibli marathon this weekend. You're all invited but you can't use my bathroom so plan accordingly.
