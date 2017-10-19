Special Edition 'Fahrenheit 451' Can Only Be Read After Heat Is Applied To The Pages

October 19, 2017

heat-sensitive-book.jpg

Seen here demonstrating how to burn your finger with a lighter, this a video of a prototype for a special edition of Ray Bradbury's 'Fahrenheit 451' (about a dystopian future where books are outlawed and 'firemen' burn any discovered) that has entirely black pages until heat is applied, at which point it becomes readable. In this case, heat is applied using a lighter, but I assume you might be able to use a blow dryer instead for a more convenient reading experience. For an even MORE convenient experience? Just read a traditional copy. For the MOST convenient experience? Listen to it book-on-tape style -- you don't even have to open your eyes. Still, this version does seem practical for anyone planning on spending eternal damnation in hell, where it'll always be hot enough to read. Plus you can use the glowing red-hot coal the devil makes you keep in your anus as a book light.

Keep going for the video demonstration.

A post shared by Jo Frenken (@charlesnypelslab) on

Thanks to Annette, who informed me you can do the same thing with a regular copy of the book with the opposite results.

  • Meh, the pr0n parody was better..

  • Draco Basileus

    Absurdly appropriate.

  • D3Fd0ck

    What a waste of lighter fluid....

