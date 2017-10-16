Space Makes Everything Better: Fidget Spinner Spinning In Space

This is a Twitter video of NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik (along with some others) experimenting with a fidget spinner aboard the International Space Station. No word how much it cost to send the fidget spinner up there, but I think I remember reading somewhere it costs like $10,000/pound to send stuff to the ISS. That's a pretty penny. This penny? Not so pretty. "That's a shirt button." Soooooo... "I can see your nips." I wish I could make them wink.

Because there's less friction between the spinner's components, the whole toy rotates in sync, not just the arms.

"Allowing the fidget spinner to float reduces the bearing friction by permitting the rate of the central ring and outer spinner to equalize, and the whole thing spins as a unit," Bresnik explained in the video caption.

Interesting. I just hope that experimenting with fidget spinners in space leads to advances in inexpensive personal helicopter technology here on earth. I'm thinking something Inspector Gadget style that fits in a hat because I like hats. You know what else I like? "Gloves?" No way, I'm a mittens guy. My fingers are all really close and don't like being separated. I was going to say pizza though before your horrible guess.

A fidget spinner in space! How long does it spin? I'm not sure, but it's a great way to experiment with Newton's laws of motion! pic.twitter.com/5xIJDs2544 — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) October 13, 2017

Thanks to Luc, who agrees we should send them one of those drinking bird toys and see what it does up there.