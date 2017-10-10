Solid Salesmanship: Slinky Vendor Reveals His Wizardry

This is a video of a Slinky vendor attracting potential buyers with his ability to bend time and space with his mastery of the toy. I just bought a hundred. Could you imagine if every infomercial salesperson were this proficient with their product? I would own so much useless shit right now. And two of all the things that are two for the price of one if you just pay separate processing and handling.

Keep going for the video, the real action starts around 0:30.