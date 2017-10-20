So, We've Come To This: Company Rents Out Grounded Jets So Instagrammers Can Fool Followers About Their Luxurious Lifestyle

October 20, 2017

instagram-sadness-1.jpg

Because the world is rapidly coming to an end, Private Jet Studio based in Moscow, Russia will rent Instagrammers a grounded Gulfstream 650 jet with professional photographer for 2 hours for around $244 (~$191 if you bring your own cameraman or just plan on taking selfies) so they can trick their followers into thinking they live some sort of luxurious lifestyle. Granted I'm sure there are legitimate photographers who need shots inside or outside a jet for their own purposes, but if you really are just an Instagrammer renting a grounded to fool your followers, you need to take a long hard look at your life, then start living a completely different one.

Keep going for a couple more shots of the possibilities.

instagram-sadness-2.jpg

instagram-sadness-3.jpg

instagram-sadness-4.jpg

instagram-sadness-5.jpg

instagram-sadness-6.jpg

instagram-sadness-7.jpg

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees nobody feels good about themselves wearing a fake Rolex.

Man Builds Two Story AT-AT Walker In Front Yard For Halloween

Previous Story

HalloweenSoundboard: A Sweet Website To Make Your Own Halloween Music

Next Story
  • Jenness

    Don't you just love good old fashioned Capitalism ..... oh wait .....

  • PowerGloveKid

    thats pretty sad

  • R Hartness

    Where's Ms. Advertiser, Jenny/Lisa/Unforgetrable? She probably needs some photos on this thing to help sell her lies of work-from-home wealth.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: don't mind me i'm just an international jetsetter traveling the globe, instagram, jet, lying, plane, sadness, selfies, so we've come to this, social media, taking pictures of yourself, that can't feel good, the apocalypse nears, trickery, whatever i'm still totally gonna do it, womp womp, you've got to be kidding me
Previous Post
Next Post