So, We've Come To This: A $290 Toilet Plunger

October 19, 2017

expensive-plunger-1.jpg

This is the $290 (marked down from $350) American Master Plunger designed and crafted by the Re Made Company of New York City. It unclogs toilets after you try to flush too much toilet paper at once because suicide hot wings. Alternatively, use a regular $4 plunger. The plunger I use I actually bought from the 99¢ store and it works fine. That reminds me -- a friend of mine used to live in a house that had carpet in the downstairs bathroom and one time the toilet backed up and soaked the carpet with shit water and he called me to come over and help remedy the situation, which I did with a gallon of gasoline and a lighter.

Keep going for one more shot and a weird video while I speculate why anybody with the money to spend on a $290 plunger would ever plunge their own toilet anyways.

expensive-plunger-2.jpg

Thanks to joe, for reminding me of the time I successfully used a toilet brush as a plunger. I've never been so proud of myself.

Artist Chainsaws Tree Stump Into Bucket Pouring Water

Previous Story

Oh Wow: Coins Cut Into Really Tiny Jigsaw Puzzles

Next Story
  • Frédéric Purenne

    A website where I can't check the product unless I give them my information. Yeah, no thank you.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bathroom, but why, damn rich people, expensive, hell if i know, i'm sorry but if i have $290 to spend on a plunger i'm too rich to be plunging toilets, real products that exist, suicide hot wings, taco bell, toilet, tools, what a time to be alive
Previous Post
Next Post