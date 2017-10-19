So, We've Come To This: A $290 Toilet Plunger

This is the $290 (marked down from $350) American Master Plunger designed and crafted by the Re Made Company of New York City. It unclogs toilets after you try to flush too much toilet paper at once because suicide hot wings. Alternatively, use a regular $4 plunger. The plunger I use I actually bought from the 99¢ store and it works fine. That reminds me -- a friend of mine used to live in a house that had carpet in the downstairs bathroom and one time the toilet backed up and soaked the carpet with shit water and he called me to come over and help remedy the situation, which I did with a gallon of gasoline and a lighter.

Keep going for one more shot and a weird video while I speculate why anybody with the money to spend on a $290 plunger would ever plunge their own toilet anyways.

Thanks to joe, for reminding me of the time I successfully used a toilet brush as a plunger. I've never been so proud of myself.