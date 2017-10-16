So That's What That Looks Like: Dropping A 1,300 Pound Pumpkin 40 Feet Onto A Car
These are two videos (the second is in slow motion) from the first annual Operation Pumpkin Drop in Saskatoon, Canada. The event raised over $9,000 for a children's charity (via raffles) and basically involved crushing things with pumpkins dropped from a 40-foot crane. The highlight was this 1,300 pound pumpkin demolishing a car. No word if organizers realize that is not how you make pumpkin pie. At least that's not how my mom used to do it (she always used a catapult because she's oldschool).
Keep going for the videos while I see if I can get that car running again.
That's what 1,300 pounds of pumpkin looks like against a car. The pumpkin won. #yxe pic.twitter.com/UxHvq0jONo— Rebekah Lesko (@RebekahLesko) October 15, 2017
1,300 lb pumpkin vs car! #BOOM @BlackFoxSpirits pic.twitter.com/CTF3y8pApz— Fiona Odlum (@FionaOdlum) October 15, 2017
Thanks to Ash, who agrees if it starts raining 1,300 pumpkins, you better pray you're not in your car.
