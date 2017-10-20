Snapchat Releases Halloween Costume Of Its Dancing Hot Dog Filter

October 20, 2017

snapchat-dancing-hotdog-costume-1.jpg

Because people will absolutely buy it and think they're the coolest thing since pre-sliced hot dog buns, Snapchat has just released a Halloween costume version of its famous dancing hot dog filter. You can get one on Amazon through Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc. for $80. Everybody will want to take a picture with you -- you'll be the hit of the Halloween party! Oh...wait -- there's six other dancing hot dogs already here. Better luck next year.

Keep going for two more shots, including one of the wiener behind the wiener.

snapchat-dancing-hotdog-costume-2.jpg

snapchat-dancing-hotdog-costume-3.jpg

Thanks to Jacqueline, who agrees it's only a matter of time before Snapchat releases Halloween costumes of all their filters.

