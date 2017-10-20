Snapchat Releases Halloween Costume Of Its Dancing Hot Dog Filter

Because people will absolutely buy it and think they're the coolest thing since pre-sliced hot dog buns, Snapchat has just released a Halloween costume version of its famous dancing hot dog filter. You can get one on Amazon through Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc. for $80. Everybody will want to take a picture with you -- you'll be the hit of the Halloween party! Oh...wait -- there's six other dancing hot dogs already here. Better luck next year.

Keep going for two more shots, including one of the wiener behind the wiener.

Thanks to Jacqueline, who agrees it's only a matter of time before Snapchat releases Halloween costumes of all their filters.