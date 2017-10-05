Smooth: Hang Glider Lands Face-First Straight Into A Bush

This is a short video of hang glider Jono Prest landing in a bush during a training session. It's weird because there appears to be so much wide-open ground for landing when he was making his descent, but he decides to go for the bush landing instead. An interesting choice. Thankfully, Jono says he wasn't injured at all during the crash except for his dignity. That's great and all, but what about the bush? I doubt it was sitting around all day hoping a fake bird would come crashing into it. You should have taken it to an arborist. "It's a bush." That bush had a family!

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees whenever you're coming in for a landing, it's best to aim for the flat area. Or your child's mouth if you're playing the spoon is a plane game.