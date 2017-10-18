Smart Thinking: Video Of The World's Worst Furniture Movers In Action
This is a video of a trio of brainiacs (presumably of Smart Guys Moving Co.) trying to lower a chair from the roof of a building into a truck. There appears to be a rope involved, but it looks like the two guys standing in the truck just plan on catching the chair. Things don't work out that well for them, and one guy takes a pretty nasty spill. I'm afraid his moving days may be over. And not just furniture either, I'm talking about his arms and legs.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to hairless, who agrees they should have lifted a forklift with a forklift.
