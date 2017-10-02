Smart: Man Turns Lawnmower Into A Giant Blender
This is a video of Youtuber Giaco Whatever turning a lawnmower into a giant blender, then using that giant blender to destroy a bunch of ping-pong balls and Coke cans (plus a failed attempt to blend a basketball), all shot in ultra slow motion (but also shown at regular speed so you can appreciate its blendiness). When reached for comment about the video, I could hear that 'Will It Blend?' guy's boner through the phone.
Keep going for the video, but the actual blending starts at 5:50.
Thanks to n0nentity, who wants a giant smoothie now.
-
Bling Nye
-
atheistgirl
-
Bling Nye
-
atheistgirl
Read More: blender, breaking things, dangerous, dare to dream, destroying things, different strokes for different folks, hmm, lawnmower, repurposing things, safety first, safety first and last, safety last, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, terrifying, what could possibly go wrong?, will it blend?, yeah you did