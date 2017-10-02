Smart: Man Turns Lawnmower Into A Giant Blender

This is a video of Youtuber Giaco Whatever turning a lawnmower into a giant blender, then using that giant blender to destroy a bunch of ping-pong balls and Coke cans (plus a failed attempt to blend a basketball), all shot in ultra slow motion (but also shown at regular speed so you can appreciate its blendiness). When reached for comment about the video, I could hear that 'Will It Blend?' guy's boner through the phone.

Keep going for the video, but the actual blending starts at 5:50.

Thanks to n0nentity, who wants a giant smoothie now.