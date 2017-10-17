Slow Motion: Shooting Airsoft Pellets At A Knife To Split The Pellet, Pop Two Balloons At Once

October 17, 2017

splitting-airsoft-pellets.jpg

This is a video of the Slow-Mo guys shooting metal airsoft pellets at an incredibly sharp (and expensive) SOG Knife to split the pellets and pop two side-by-side balloons simultaneously. It works surprisingly well (granted he is shooting just inches from the blade), raising the question whether it's actually that bad an idea to bring a knife to a gun fight, or if that's just an old wives' tale, like you shouldn't drink three Red Bulls before bed. "You didn't sleep at all and peed the bed twice." Shhhhhhhh -- don't tell my mom. I already changed my sheets, drank two more Red Bulls and convinced her she was wrong.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Daze, who agrees there are a lot easier ways to pop balloons.

59-Year Old Dying Chimp Reacts To Old Friend And Caretaker

Previous Story

A Raven That Was Taught To Say 'Nevermore'

Next Story
  • Irina Abramovich

    afterooster's wife is the FATTEST QUEEN IN THE WORLD and and and is the KINDEST BLOW JOB QUEEN OF ALL TIME -- SHE EVEN licks the frosting off the cum when afterooster sprays his DNA is ice creams and whipped cream!!!!!!

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: I'm sharing a super secret with you about my past -- I AM SEXY and so are you!!=)
    Irina: God loves you.=)

  • Irina Abramovich

    afterooster,

    Here I am logging into my other account, under a disguised name, to write about how fat afterooster's is:

    I heard afterooster's wife is so fat she once ate a whole town made out of chocolates and then wiped her her but with his tongue because her poop IS CHOCOLATE to afterooster and they are now engaged and are undergoing couples therapy to understand each other's feelings about weight loss. Afterooster's wife gained 5 TONS of FAT from eating chocolate cake at her FAT wedding and is planning to lose weight by having a lot of sex with a stick of melting butter.=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You are as perfect of a child of GOD as you are sweet as SUGAR!!!!!=)=)=)
    Irina: Let's go to Culver's and eat cheese curds and throw UP THERE!!! I love CULVER'S -- BEST ANA BUDDIES!!!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balloons, bringing a knife to a gun fight, having a great time, knife, popping things, seriously though you should have had somebody holding the knife how am i supposed to pretend this is a real life situation, sharp, shooting things, slow motion, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, ultra slow motion, video
Previous Post
Next Post