Santa Cruz x Garbage Pail Kids Blind-Bagged Skateboard Decks

October 2, 2017

santa-cruz-x-garbage-pail-kids.jpg

This is the line of Santa Cruz x Garbage Pail Kids skateboard decks. Each blind-bag (you don't know which design you're getting) comes with a 8.25" x 31.8" randomly assorted skateboard deck. In addition to the Hazardous Hand, Radioactive Rob and Adam Bombs seen here, there are also a bunch of 1-of-a-kind Adam Bombs with custom colorway backgrounds, as well as some decks with completely original hand-painted artwork of other characters (pics of a bunch of both of those below). Personally, I want the glow-in-the-dark and gold foil Adam Bomb ones. You know what my favorite part of Garbage Pail Kids was? "The gum." That shitty, tooth-shattering gum. I'm convinced that's why I have cavities. "Plus you don't brush or floss." Sure, sure, but the gum -- that's the real culprit here.

Keep going for a bunch more shots of custom colorways and the original art boards, as well as a video of some boards being unbagged.

santa-cruz-x-garbage-pail-kids-1.jpg

santa-cruz-garbage-pail-kids-2.jpg

santa-cruz-x-garbage-pail-kids-3.jpg

santa-cruz-x-garbage-pail-kids-4.jpg

santa-cruz-x-garbage-pail-kids-5.jpg

santa-cruz-x-garbage-pail-kids-6.jpg

santa-cruz-x-garbage-pail-kids-7.jpg

santa-cruz-x-garbage-pail-kids-8.jpg

santa-cruz-x-garbage-pail-kids-9.jpg

santa-cruz-x-garbage-pail-kids-10.jpg

santa-cruz-x-garbage-pail-kids-11.jpg

santa-cruz-garbage-pail-kids-12.jpg

santa-cruz-garbage-pail-kids-13.jpg

  • My mom never let me get any Garbage Pail Kid trading cards when I was a kid.

    So yeah, I was pretty much abused worse than anyone ever. :-(

  • GeneralDisorder

    Is it wrong to be aroused by that? If it is I don't want to be right.

