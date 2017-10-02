Santa Cruz x Garbage Pail Kids Blind-Bagged Skateboard Decks

This is the line of Santa Cruz x Garbage Pail Kids skateboard decks. Each blind-bag (you don't know which design you're getting) comes with a 8.25" x 31.8" randomly assorted skateboard deck. In addition to the Hazardous Hand, Radioactive Rob and Adam Bombs seen here, there are also a bunch of 1-of-a-kind Adam Bombs with custom colorway backgrounds, as well as some decks with completely original hand-painted artwork of other characters (pics of a bunch of both of those below). Personally, I want the glow-in-the-dark and gold foil Adam Bomb ones. You know what my favorite part of Garbage Pail Kids was? "The gum." That shitty, tooth-shattering gum. I'm convinced that's why I have cavities. "Plus you don't brush or floss." Sure, sure, but the gum -- that's the real culprit here.

Keep going for a bunch more shots of custom colorways and the original art boards, as well as a video of some boards being unbagged.