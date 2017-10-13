Rugrats Reptar Inflatable Halloween Costume

October 13, 2017

This is the $80 Rugrats Reptar inflatable Halloween costume (or everyday costume -- you do you) available from ThinkGeek. It's basically the exact same as those inflatable t-rex costumes you've seen so much of on the internet, except in Reptar form. Admittedly tempting, but I already have my costume picked out for this year. It's a couple's costume. "What is it?" A couple that leaves a bowl of candy on the porch and goes to bed at six.

Keep going for a clip of a Reptar cereal commercial from Rugrats because why not?

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees the worst thing about those inflatable costumes is trying to eat or drink while wearing one.

  • Jenness

    I like the idea that if I farted really loud - this suit is made out of material I could blame for the sound. Or pretend I was making Godzilla noises - just with my butt. https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • I have never watched one single episode of Rugrats and have no idea why anybody would.

  • Beard

    Children. Children watched it.

  • Beard

    king of the ozone.

