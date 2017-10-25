Rick Of Rick And Morty Sells Out For An Old Spice Commercial

This is a clip from Adult Swim (which is technically an Old Spice commercial -- aka "sponsored content") starring Rick and Morty because Rick sold out for some quick cash. The ad is peddling Old Spice's new line of Invisible Sprays that, according to what Rick is reading through a bullhorn, "Go on clear, smell great, and provide 48 hours of odor and sweat protection." Forty-eight hours of sweat protection -- seriously? There isn't a deodorant or antiperspirant alive that can keep me from sweating, not even for a minute. And no matter how much product I put on, my natural musk overpowers it within six hours, tops. "You smell like a chili cheese dog with onions." Captivating, isn't it? "I think I'm gonna puke." Ha, you sound like my girlfriend. She hates onions. And chili cheese dogs. But mostly that I smell like them all the time.

Keep going for the clip.

Thanks to Jacques, who agrees Old Spice's Hawkridge and Wolfthorn scents from the Wild Collection are still the best, because that's what I wear.