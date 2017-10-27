Real Products That Exist: The Cat Butt Tissue Dispenser
This is the $30 'Funny Orange Tabby Cat Tissue Holder' designed and sold by WhatOnEarth (valid question). It covers a regular square-sized box of tissues, which you can then pull from the cat's ass. Obviously, it's perfect for the friend who wants me to immediately regret coming over to visit.
Keep going for a video of the cat in action. And for the record, yes, I did just buy a couple to keep in the closet and give as gifts when I forget people's birthdays.
Thanks to whichever friend posted this on their Facebook, not that they're reading this anyway -- none of my friends support me. "It's because they don't think you're funny." At least they're smart.
-
James Mcelroy
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Mark
-
James Mcelroy
-
Big Dog on Krampus
-
James Mcelroy
Read More: and only $30?!, animals, cat, cat everything, decorating, don't pull so fast you might hurt him!, i actually know at least three people that need this, i'm coming lord, interior design, meow, of course they made it a ginger cat, oh wow, pets, real products that exist, things that look like other things, what a time to be alive