Real Products That Exist: The Cat Butt Tissue Dispenser

October 27, 2017

This is the $30 'Funny Orange Tabby Cat Tissue Holder' designed and sold by WhatOnEarth (valid question). It covers a regular square-sized box of tissues, which you can then pull from the cat's ass. Obviously, it's perfect for the friend who wants me to immediately regret coming over to visit.

Keep going for a video of the cat in action. And for the record, yes, I did just buy a couple to keep in the closet and give as gifts when I forget people's birthdays.

Thanks to whichever friend posted this on their Facebook, not that they're reading this anyway -- none of my friends support me. "It's because they don't think you're funny." At least they're smart.

So, We've Come To This: Starbucks Unveils A Zombie Frappuccino For Halloween

Previous Story

Impressive Nightmare Before Christmas 'This Is Halloween' House Light Show

Next Story
  • James Mcelroy

    this will perfectly compliment my towel holder
    https://www.ebay.com/i/4013...

  • This is why I will never refer to myself as "a cat person".

    Cat people are weird.

  • Mark

    Cat people will not buy this. Only weird people....

  • James Mcelroy

    what about weird cat people?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    seems redundant

  • James Mcelroy

    Boom.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and only $30?!, animals, cat, cat everything, decorating, don't pull so fast you might hurt him!, i actually know at least three people that need this, i'm coming lord, interior design, meow, of course they made it a ginger cat, oh wow, pets, real products that exist, things that look like other things, what a time to be alive
Previous Post
Next Post