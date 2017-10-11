Real Products That Exist: Samsung Robotic Vacuums That Look Like Darth Vader And Stormtrooper Masks

Because a Star Wars version of everything must exist, these are the limited edition Samsung POWERbot VR7000 series vacuums that look like Stormtrooper and Darth Vader masks. The stormtrooper will retail for $700, and the fancier Darth Vader one for $800 when they're released November 5th. Limited edition Star Wars robotic vacuum cleaners: this is the world we live in now.

The Darth Vader version of the POWERbot™ features a specially created cover using custom premium materials that resembles Darth Vader's all-black mask while the Stormtrooper version replicates the look of a white and black Stormtrooper's helmet. The Darth Vader model comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and its own remote control. Both models also offer fun and unique sound effects appropriate for each character. For example, when powering on the Darth Vader unit, the vacuum will play and mimic the character's infamous breathing.

I just don't know anymore. I really don't. On the one hand I have five fingers, and on the other hand, four. "Um, what?" Gardening accident. I don't even own a robotic vacuum, and the closest I've come to one is knocking a demo model off the shelf at Bed Bath & Beyond. I went in for a shower curtain and left with an all new bedding set and one of those machines you can use to make your own soda at home. Now I super-carbonate my beer to the point if somebody makes you laugh and you shoot it out your nose it'll kill you. It's called The Last Laugh, and it's a drinking game we play now.

Keep going for a couple closeups and a promotional video.

Thanks to Davey, who cleans his floors the old fashioned way: getting his dog to eat anything that falls. I do the same thing except last week I caught her trying to eat a dust bunny and it made me sick.