Pokémon Pikachu Coin Grabbing Piggy Bank

This is the Pokémon Pikachu Coin Bank available exclusively from ThinkGeek (in the US). When a coin is pressed on the activation button, Pikachu reaches out to steal your money, accompanied by a handful of over 200 different sounds and phrases. It's a great way to save. Unfortunately, the bank costs $30, which means I'd have to do some saving to be able to afford it, which is impossible when I don't already have an existing bank for saving. It's a real catch-22. "Joseph Heller would be proud." What was he, an outfielder? "The guy who wrote Catch-22." I thought it was a baseball term.

Keep going for a video of the bank in action.

Thanks to Robin, who saves money the old fashioned way: letting all your change roll out of your pockets into the sofa until you really need it.