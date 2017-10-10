Piebald Ball Python With A Jack-O-Lantern Pattern

October 10, 2017

jack-o-lantern-ball-python.jpg

This is a shot of redditor rsantos11's 'pumpkin pied,' a piebald morph of ball python that are selectively bred for their orange coloration. I believe the jack-o-lantern pattern is just coincidence, although there's this guy who spent eight years breeding a ball python with smiley faces on it, so who knows. I'm just a man with a birthmark beneath his nose that makes it look like he always have a boogie. Now I know what you're thinking, and no, it's nothing like Cindy Crawford's. I was going to have it removed, but... "But what?" I chickened out after heating the steak knife up on the stove.

Thanks to n0entity, who plans on breeding ball pythons with skull shapes on their sides. Plus some with witches, spiders, and cobweb patterns, then set up outside a pumpkin patch and charge people a dollar to see them. A get-rich slow scheme, I like it.

