Physics Simulation Of 55,000 Planks Collapsing

This is a short, slow-motion physics simulation created by Youtuber Xepher of 55,000 individual Jenga-style planks collapsing. It took twelve days to render. I'm not sure if that's because it's so complex, or if Xepher was using a pocket calculator to do the rendering. Is that really how all those planks would collapse? I'm not sure, I haven't finished my own calculations yet. Although right now I'm leaning towards only pretending to solve some equations while I actually doodle a penta-breasted alien chick and just say yes. What can I say, I'm a mathematician at heart. But only at heart, not at all in real life.

Keep going for the video.