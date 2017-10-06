Oh Wow: Man Demonstrates And Discusses At Length The Way People Used To Walk In Medieval Times

This is a video of German historical reenactor Roland Warzecha demonstrating and discussing at length (it's a seven minute video) the gait of of people who lived during medieval times (presumably discovered via recently unearthed video tapes in a castle dungeon). Apparently because their shoes were so thin (little more than a "leather sock"), everyone walked on the balls of their feet first (as opposed to heel first) so they could sense what they were about to step on without putting their full weight down. Obviously, this is vital information and I'm glad I learned it before attending the Renaissance Faire later this month. I can't wait to try it out there. But mostly the mead and turkey legs, I'm more excited about those. Ooh -- and getting to throw an axe! "You do remember what happened last year?" Of course I do, I'm just hoping the guy working the axe-throwing booth doesn't.

Keep going for the very informative video.

Thanks to Covaire, who agrees we should make this walk this fall's must-walk walk.