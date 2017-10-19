Oh Wow: Coins Cut Into Really Tiny Jigsaw Puzzles

October 19, 2017

coin-jigsaw-puzzles-1.jpg

These are the coin jigsaw puzzles carefully cut and crafted by the folks at Coin Cut Art from real coins. Those are some tiny puzzle pieces! Prices range from $15 - $225 depending on the coin used (you can even send your own), and, just like your ex-boyfriends penis, are probably best handled with tweezers. High-five!

coin-jigsaw-puzzles.jpg

coin-jigsaw-puzzles-2.jpg

coin-jigsaw-puzzles-3.jpg

coin-jigsaw-puzzles-4.jpg

Thanks to Dab, who just did the same thing to a dollar bill and now the cashier at 7-11 is refusing to accept it in trade for a jalapeno and cream cheese taquito.

  • Every time Geekologie goes down I shed a single tear.

    :'-(

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    When ever a "homeless" person asks me for change at my local gas station I hand them a handful of these and wish them luck.

  • asdfadfs

    bah, the only coin puzzle worth having is a doubloon cut into 8 pieces

