Oh Wow: Coins Cut Into Really Tiny Jigsaw Puzzles

These are the coin jigsaw puzzles carefully cut and crafted by the folks at Coin Cut Art from real coins. Those are some tiny puzzle pieces! Prices range from $15 - $225 depending on the coin used (you can even send your own), and, just like your ex-boyfriends penis, are probably best handled with tweezers. High-five!

Keep going for several more examples.

Thanks to Dab, who just did the same thing to a dollar bill and now the cashier at 7-11 is refusing to accept it in trade for a jalapeno and cream cheese taquito.