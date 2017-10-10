Obligatory New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

This is the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer that aired during halftime of yesterday's Monday night NFL game between the Vikings and Bears. I assume it's the only reason the majority of people tuned in, unless you just wanted to feel it was an appropriate night for hot wings. This trailer has it all, SPOILERS: an old Luke Skywalker who's given up on maintaining his realistic robot hand, lightsaber swinging, Force usage, spaceships, carbon fiber face stickers, tough decisions (possibly about killing your mother?), the new highly merchandisable Porg creature (your kids are going to love them!), more spaceships, more lightsaber action, what appears to be some sort of ice Pokemon (possibly an advanced form of Glaceon?), ominous warnings and....perhaps even a little Dark Side hand holding? Only time will tell! Or a leaked script. Star Wars: The Little Jedi That Could is in theaters December 15th, tickets on sale now.

Keep going for the trailer like you haven't already seen it and analyzed it frame-by-frame.

Thanks to everyone who sent this, for really going above and beyond the call of duty for finding a tip.