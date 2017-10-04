No Thank You: Massive Swarm Of Mosquitos Invade Car

This is a video from Russia of a massive swarm of mosquitos that have laid siege to a car that was parked with the windows down during a fishing trip. Yeah, maybe don't do that next time. Or, if you do, at least make sure to hang a bug zapper from your rearview. Or set the car on fire. I'd just set the car on fire. Well, what are you waiting for? Give me the matches, you're taking too long. Also, when that dude scoops up a handful of mosquitos off the front seat I almost lost it. "It" being any hope of a future boner.

