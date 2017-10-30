Nailed It: Woman Dresses Her Mop-Coated Dog As A Mop For Halloween

These are several shots of a corded coat Hungarian Puli (not to be confused with the much larger Komondor, like on the cover of Beck's Odelay album) named Keki in her mop Halloween costume at the annual Mainstrasse Paw-Rade in Covington, Kentucky. Now that is a solid costume. If you're trying to win the costume contest and Keki rolls in chilling in her mop bucket your best bet is to just go home and start working on next year's costume.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to hairless, who's like, the opposite of that dog.