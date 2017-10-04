Mutant!: Rescue Saint Bernard Sets Guinness World Record For World's Longest Dog Tongue

Meet Mochi, a rescue Saint Bernard who just set the Guinness World Record for the world's longest dog tongue, measuring in at 7.3 inches (18.58cm). That's a long tongue! If my tongue was that long not only would I be able to touch my nose with it, I'd probably be able to lick my eyeballs like a gecko, which I would absolutely do because I'm a freak. "You really are." But I'm your freak. "I don't want you anymore." Then it's your responsibility to rehome me.

Mo is resilient, comical, loving and eternally grateful and loyal to us - her forever family. This once abused and neglected pup has taught us that it's okay to be different. We are proud of her unique feature... Officially measured by a vet at 18.58 cm (7.3 in) - the equivalent of two-and-a-half Jenga blocks in a row - Mochi's was verified as the Longest tongue on a dog.

Apparently Mochi also loves peanut butter (which helps her show off just how long her tongue is), and I don't blame her. Peanut butter is my go-to midnight snack, and I typically eat several spoonfuls of Jif Natural (creamy) throughout the night. And, sometimes on accident, horseradish. You ever puked on your feet in the dark before?

