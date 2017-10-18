More Sweet Handmade Demon And Animal Skull Masks

October 18, 2017

skull-masks-1.jpg

Remember those handmade skull masks from a while back crafted by artist Catherine Gretschel? Well now she's back with more, including a couple different bird designs. In her own words while I put on my own scary mask and pummel my roommate with a turkey drumstick to wake him up:

Each mask was sculpted by hand in Monster Clay, molded with platinum silicone and cast in polyurethane resin. They are hand painted, sealed in Mr.Super Clear and backed in a faux suede with leather straps.

The masks are available for purchase at Catherine's online store and go for around $180. They're perfect for a fancy masquerade ball, which I've always wanted to go to but never been invited to. I guess my friends just aren't that fancy. "Your friends just aren't that real." Your words hurt me. "Do they cut...to the bone?" Hoho, I see what you did there but I still hate you.

Keep going for shots of the rest.

skull-masks-2.jpg

skull-masks-2-3.jpg

skull-masks-3.jpg

skull-masks-4.jpg

skull-masks-5.jpg

skull-masks-6.jpg

Thanks Catherine, and keep up the good work. Also if you could make me a skull plague doctor mask like that long-beaked bird one that would be sweet.

The United States Of The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Each State

Previous Story

Custom PC Case Mod That Looks Like There's A 3-D Anime Girl Dancing Inside

Next Story
  • Bro Jones

    these vegan?

  • Cassie Gretschel

    They can be made with synthetic straps instead of leather.

  • GeneralDisorder

    No. It says in the description that they have leather straps.

  • Perfect for all those Eyes Wide Shut Satanic Orgy parties I attend regularly.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I went to a non-satanic orgy once and quite frankly it was kinda depressing.

  • Bling Nye

    Yeah, the satanic orgies are really the best ones. They ain't fucking around with their fucking around.

  • Jenness

    These are super cool and the price is ok - it's art. But the weight is what I'd be wondering about. Resin can be pretty heavy so i'd have to get one for free to give my honest opinion. *coughs*

  • Cassie Gretschel

    They have microballoon fillers, so they are very light. Nice try though!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bones, boo!, cool, for sale, halloween, handmade, i am into this, masks, masquerade, quality craftsmanship, scary, skull, skulls, sweet, the only masquerades I've ever been to were in monkey island 2 and the witcher 3, things that look like other things, this is halloween this is halloween
Previous Post
Next Post