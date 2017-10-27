Monster!: Moth With Terrifying Looking Pheromone-Emitting Tentacles

This is a short video of a male specimen of Creatonotos gangis moth posted by Facebook user Gandik from Indonesia. *verifies Indonesia is super far away from my apartment* Oh thank God. In the video, the moth presents its pheromone-emmiting coremata, which may remind you of terrifying looking alien penises if you've ever been unfortunate enough to see some of those before. "Have you, GW?" I'll be honest: I thought I wanted to be abducted, and I was wrong. Apparently actually capturing a Creatonotos gangis's coremata on video is super rare, presumably because everyone else who's ever had the opportunity turned and ran like any normal person would.

Keep going for the video while I speculate whether or not this is actually Mothra.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees moths have weird ways of attracting the ladies. Me? I'd fly through a candle flame and attract the with my bitchin' flaming wings.