Monster!: Moth With Terrifying Looking Pheromone-Emitting Tentacles

October 27, 2017

freaky-moth-alien.jpg

This is a short video of a male specimen of Creatonotos gangis moth posted by Facebook user Gandik from Indonesia. *verifies Indonesia is super far away from my apartment* Oh thank God. In the video, the moth presents its pheromone-emmiting coremata, which may remind you of terrifying looking alien penises if you've ever been unfortunate enough to see some of those before. "Have you, GW?" I'll be honest: I thought I wanted to be abducted, and I was wrong. Apparently actually capturing a Creatonotos gangis's coremata on video is super rare, presumably because everyone else who's ever had the opportunity turned and ran like any normal person would.

Keep going for the video while I speculate whether or not this is actually Mothra.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees moths have weird ways of attracting the ladies. Me? I'd fly through a candle flame and attract the with my bitchin' flaming wings.

  • steve holt

    Just no. Nope.
    So gross. Take off and nuke it from orbit, it's the only way to be sure.

    I don't wanna jinx us here, but thank goodness that afterooster bitch is gone.

  • So THIS is how the Elder gods have chosen to come back to the world.

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it's one of those bugs that's so big and gross you're squeamish to even step on it

