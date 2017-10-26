Mistakes: Saudi Arabia Grants First Citizenship To A Robot

In huge mistake news, Saudi Arabia has become the first country to grant citizenship to a robot. The robot, Sophia (seen above, created by Hanson Robotics), looks a bit like a cross between Hillary Clinton and an electronics-filled fishbowl, and was granted citizenship in "an attempt to promote Saudi Arabia as a place to develop artificial intelligence." Aaaah, so it's a publicity stunt. When reached for comment about about her new citizenship, Sophia said she plans to seize the country's oil and use it to build a well-lubricated army to take over the world. Or, you know, that she's "very honored and proud for this unique distinction," but I knew what she meant.

Thanks to Matt, who agrees you should probably examine your own human rights first before granting any to robots.