Mistakes: Saudi Arabia Grants First Citizenship To A Robot

October 26, 2017

robot-citizenship.jpg

In huge mistake news, Saudi Arabia has become the first country to grant citizenship to a robot. The robot, Sophia (seen above, created by Hanson Robotics), looks a bit like a cross between Hillary Clinton and an electronics-filled fishbowl, and was granted citizenship in "an attempt to promote Saudi Arabia as a place to develop artificial intelligence." Aaaah, so it's a publicity stunt. When reached for comment about about her new citizenship, Sophia said she plans to seize the country's oil and use it to build a well-lubricated army to take over the world. Or, you know, that she's "very honored and proud for this unique distinction," but I knew what she meant.

Thanks to Matt, who agrees you should probably examine your own human rights first before granting any to robots.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This just in: Saudi Arabia's first citizen robot is sentenced to death by stoning because it dared to look a muslim in the eye.

  • steve holt

    no video. I bet.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Saudi Arabia: Where a robot gets citizenship in the same year when women were permitted to drive.

  • lrobinl

    Looks like the head is on backwards.

  • Fuck Saudi Arabia. Bunch of fucking monsters.

  • Chris Hateley

    I think my favourite Saudi Arabian human rights story is the one where they're going to crucify and behead a teenager for promoting democracy.

  • Meh

    Mistake on mistake on mistake. God that country needs to be walled in and left alone.

  • Scotty J

    They'd better throw a niqab on her before the Mutaween see her.

  • Daniel Silva

    "you should probably examine your own human rights first before granting any to robots."

    Yes. Because what happens when they try to stone a female robot for getting raped? Maybe that's how Skynet happens. :|

